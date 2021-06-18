Willoughby cancels fireworks due to companies' 'scheduling conflicts' and 'staffing challenges'

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — The City of Willoughby has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks show due to issues with the fireworks companies they have contacted, according to a Facebook post from the city.

The traditional fireworks show will instead take place on Sunday, Sept. 5, during Labor Day Weekend.

The post from the city states that they contacted multiple fireworks companies but were informed that “due to scheduling conflicts and staffing challenges,” they cannot produce fireworks for the Fourth of July.

The last time the city hosted a July Fourth fireworks display was in 2019. Willoughby canceled Independence Day fireworks in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.