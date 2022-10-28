1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Elyria apartment complex, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead and a 21-year-old man injured.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at Midview Crossings Apartment.

When police arrived, they found a 24-year-old man dead at the scene.

At the same time, police said a 21-year-old man arrived at University Hospital in Elyria with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Metro Hospital in Cleveland.

Police said they believe the shootings are related.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Kasperovich 440-326-1213 or email zkasperovich@cityofelyria.org.