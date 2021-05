LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured.

The shooting happened Sunday at 9:30 p.m. at Bruce Towers on Oberlin Avenue.

Police said one man was transported to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released.

Tyran Thompson, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 440-204-2105.