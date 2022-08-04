12-year-old Northeast Ohio farmer turns hobby into big business venture

WELLINGTON, Ohio — We’ve all heard of “farm fresh” and “from farm to table", but one Northeast Ohio kid is taking it to a whole new level.

He’s cashing in by selling his produce and poultry online and getting it delivered directly to consumers across the area.

David Beekman, 12, is admittedly discovering balance and purpose as a young businessman.

“It can get stressful at times," said David Beekman.

That purpose?

It can be found on his family’s farm, Hickory’s Legacy Farm in Wellington, Ohio.

It’s where he keeps a rigorous routine as a farmer--watering and growing sweet corn and--

“Eating it or picking it…”

There’s also the tending to the chickens in his mom and dad’s backyard by making sure they have the necessary food and water.

And you can’t forget about the more than a dozen overly zealous and clearly *camera-shy* goats.

Keeping a routine-- between farming and schooling-- is crucial for Beekman.

He’s able to do it with the help of his immensely supportive mom Elaine.

“Teamwork makes the dream work!”

David's following in the footsteps of his parents and grandparents with their rich family farming and agricultural background.

“It really teaches a lot of responsibility and what he does here-- a lot of kids do for 4-H," said Elaine Beekman.

But not all those kids are thinking with an entrepreneurial mindset.

David sells fresh poultry, sweet corn, and other produce on Market Wagon.

It’s essentially an online farmers market where folks can buy products and have them sent straight to their homes.

“As a vendor, you can go on, say what your inventory is, what you have to sell, how much it is," said Elaine Beekman.

It’s made a huge difference for farmers across the region who have struggled to sell products or dealt with supply chain issues due to the pandemic.

Technology is now boosting business and giving David and mom many things to look forward to--

“Maybe getting the money or meeting new people or actually going and seeing new places," said David Beekman.

“We're very proud. His dad and I are very proud. Like I said—his dad has that entrepreneurial spirit, so he likes to see David have that too," said Elaine Beekman.

David's mother, Elaine, told News 5 he grossed between $8,000 to $9,000.

His total profits were upwards of $1,500.

If you want to check out Market Wagon or order fresh produce and goods--click here: Market Wagon | Online Farmers Markets & Local Food Delivery

