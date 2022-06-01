15-year-old boy dies after drowning at Lorain beach, 21-year-old man missing

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy has died after drowning in Lake Erie off Lakeview Beach in Lorain on Tuesday evening, the United States Coast Guard said. A 21-year-old man is still missing.

A spokesman for the Coast Guard said they received a call at 6:30 p.m. that a 15-year-old boy was seen going under the water.

A 21-year-old man went into the water to rescue the teen but didn't resurface, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the dive team recovered the 15-year-old boy and he was pronounced dead.

Coast Guard boats and a helicopter called off their search for the 21-year-old man around 10:15 p.m. The search will resume in the morning.

