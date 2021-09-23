Watch
2 dead after Elyria crash

Police lights
Posted at 5:20 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 17:40:13-04

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Elyria Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.

The crash happened before 11:30 a.m. on State Route 57 near North Abbe Road.

According to police, a Freightliner semi-truck was driving north on State Route 57 when the driver began to lose control and crossed over the median.

Police said the semi-truck struck a Dodge Caravan that was driving south on State Route 57.

The driver and passenger of the van were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the semi-truck then struck a Cadillac SRX and Volkswagon Atlas.

Both drivers of those vehicles were transported to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center in unknown condition.

No charges have been filed at this time.

