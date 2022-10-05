24-year-old dies in Lorain County crash

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that left a 24-year-old man from Amherst dead.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. near US 250 and Quarry Road.

According to troopers, Avery Susak was driving a 2009 gold Ford Focus eastbound on US 250 when he attempted to pass a sedan and turn north onto Quarry Road.

Troopers said a 29-year-old man was driving a white 2020 3500 Dodge Ram Crew in the westbound lane when the Ford hit the truck head-on.

Susak was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers did not say if the driver of the truck suffered from any injuries.