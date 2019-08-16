ELYRIA, Ohio — A man is in custody for allegedly stabbing his foster brother to death at a gas station in Elyria Friday morning, according to the Elyria Police Department.

The suspect has been identified as Antonio F. Sprinkle, 27, according to police. He has been charged with one count of murder.

At around 12:13 a.m., police responded to a gas station in the 230 block of Lake Avenue for reports of a man bleeding profusely.

Police said that they found the victim, who was later identified as 27-year-old Antwan T. Dormendo, inside the gas station with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds to his chest.

EMS transported Dormendo to a nearby hospital for treatment. Emergency room personnel confirmed to officers that Dormendo died from his injuries, police said.

Officers went back to the scene on Lake Avenue and were told by witnessed that a vehicle was seen leaving the scene. A short time later, a vehicle was recovered at a gas station on Memphis Avenue in Cleveland. The recovered vehicle was taken back to Elyria for processing, authorities said.

Police later found the suspect walking on Middle Avenue near 8th Street. Once in custody, Sprinkle confessed to his involvement in the stabbing, authorities said.

Sprinkle is being held in the Lorain County Jail without bond.