The Lorain County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Sunday in Eaton Township.

Around 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to the 12000 block of Melody Lane for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody.

Deputies said the man will be charged with murder.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.