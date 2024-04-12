Watch Now
3 for 3: All bald eagle eggs have hatched

Avon Lake City Schools
Posted at 11:00 AM, Apr 12, 2024
There is a new trifecta in Avon Lake.

The NCAA Women's Final Four, Guardians home opener and the eclipse have nothing on all three bald eagle eggs being hatched in Avon Lake.

The third egg hatched Thursday at 2:41 p.m.

The second eaglet hatched around 7:30 a.m., according to the Avon Lake Bald Eagles Nest Facebook page.

The first eaglet hatched Tuesday around 6:41 a.m.

Proud parents, Stars and Stripes, laid three eggs this year.

The first egg was spotted on March 1.

