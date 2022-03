ELYRIA, Ohio — A 5-year-old boy is in serious condition after a driver hit him and fled the scene.

The accident happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Bath Street.

According to police, the 5-year-old was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle.

The boy was flown to University Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in serious condition.

No information on the vehicle was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 440-323-3302.