50-year-old woman dies after crash in Elyria

Elyria police are investigating a crash that left a 50-year-old woman dead.

The crash happened after 10 p.m. on North Abbe Road at State Route 57.

According to police, a 41-year-old man was driving a 1999 Ford Explorer north on State Route 57 when he struck the driver's side of a 2011 Ford Escape.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Explorer failed to stop at a red light during the time of the crash. His truck overturned onto its roof.

The 41-year-old and a 40-year-old man were transported to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The 50-year-old woman driving the Escape was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been released.

Authorities believe alcohol played a role in the crash, and the 41-year-old man is being charged with OVI.

