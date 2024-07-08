Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLorain County

Actions

50-year-old woman dies after crash in Elyria

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jul 08, 2024

Elyria police are investigating a crash that left a 50-year-old woman dead.

The crash happened after 10 p.m. on North Abbe Road at State Route 57.

According to police, a 41-year-old man was driving a 1999 Ford Explorer north on State Route 57 when he struck the driver's side of a 2011 Ford Escape.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Explorer failed to stop at a red light during the time of the crash. His truck overturned onto its roof.

The 41-year-old and a 40-year-old man were transported to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The 50-year-old woman driving the Escape was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been released.

Authorities believe alcohol played a role in the crash, and the 41-year-old man is being charged with OVI.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through