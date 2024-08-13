Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLorain County

Actions

54-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Lorain County

Motorcycle Wheel Detail
Storyblocks Enterprise
Closeup detail of a motorcycle's front wheel.
Motorcycle Wheel Detail
Posted
and last updated

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a 54-year-old man dead in Lorain County.

The crash happened at 6 p.m. on U.S. Route 20 at State Route 58.

According to troopers, a 64-year-old man was driving a 2020 Ram 1500 when he attempted to turn southbound on State Route 58 and struck the 2017 Yamaha VMX17 motorcycle.

The man riding the motorcycle, 54-year-old Charles Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to Oberlin Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for all your Browns news and game schedules!