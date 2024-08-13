54-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Lorain County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a 54-year-old man dead in Lorain County.

The crash happened at 6 p.m. on U.S. Route 20 at State Route 58.

According to troopers, a 64-year-old man was driving a 2020 Ram 1500 when he attempted to turn southbound on State Route 58 and struck the 2017 Yamaha VMX17 motorcycle.

The man riding the motorcycle, 54-year-old Charles Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to Oberlin Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.