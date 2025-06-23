64-year-old woman, 65-year-old man dead in Sheffield Lake murder-suicide

Sheffield Lake Police are investigating after a 64-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were found dead in what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Police were called to the 400 block of Cove Beach Avenue before 4 p.m. on Saturday on reports of a woman injured in a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the 64-year-old woman dead inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the 65-year-old man was also found dead inside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

The identity of the man and woman has not been released.