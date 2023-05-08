7 people arrested during Elyria drug bust, 4 found hiding in various locations of house

Elyria Police arrested seven people, two women and five men, that were found hiding inside a home with various drugs on Saturday.

Police said they seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, hypodermic syringes, and other drug paraphernalia inside a house in the 300 block of Kenyon Ave.

According to authorities, a 30-year-man was spotted outside of the home and had an outstanding warrant.

When police were able to enter the home, they found the man hiding under suitcases in the basement stairwell.

Police said one man was found hiding in the dryer, one was found hiding in a bed holding a knife, and another man was found hiding underneath blankets in the basement, pretending to be asleep.

The seven inside the home arrested were: a 50-year-old man, a 57-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, a 38-year-old man, a 30-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman.