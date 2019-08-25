7-year-old girl dies in Lorain fire

LORAIN, Ohio — A 7-year-old girl has died after a fire in Lorain.

The fire happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Washington Avenue.

The fire chief said there were six people inside of the home at the time of the fire, but five were able to make it out safely.

The Lorain County coroner said the 7-year-old girl was transported to Mercy Hospital, where she later died.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, 50% of the house was on fire. The home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

