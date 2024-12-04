Watch Now
78-year-old man arrested for the stabbing of his wife in Avon Lake

Avon Lake police are investigating after a 78-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9 p.m. after the man called 911 and said he stabbed his wife.

The man was found in the garage of the home and was arrested.

A 70-year-old woman was found sitting in a recliner chair in the office with stab wounds to her neck, chest and hands. She was transported to St. John Westshore in stable condition.

The man has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault.

