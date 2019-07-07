VERMILION, Ohio — After 30 days, the dog that ran away following a house fire in Vermilion has been located and reunited with her family.

Shelby became frightened after fire crews evacuated her and two other dogs from the fire at a residence near Roanoke Drive and Regina Drive on June 7.

Police reported multiple sightings of Shelby, but due to her skittishness, she was unable to be retrieved.

While on the run, Shelby found another dog in the neighborhood Saturday evening and didn’t want to leave its side, police said.

The owner of that dog recognized Shelby and was able to keep her detained until they could contact the Vermilion Police Department and Shelby’s owners could retrieve her.

After a long month on the run, Shelby was reunited with her family and looks like she couldn’t be happier about it.

