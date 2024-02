A dog that has spent more than six months at the Berea Animal Rescue Fund, who was previously on the euthanasia list at a different shelter, is searching for her forever home.

Tawny is a 4-year-old bulldog mix.

When she was rescued by Berea ARF, she tested positive for heartworm but has since been treated.

The shelter says she is a giant couch potato and enjoys resting with her family.

If you're interested in adopting Tawny or any animal from Berea ARF, click here.