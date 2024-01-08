After school program in Elyria saves children's lives, encourages educational success

ELYRIA, Ohio — A Lorain County non-profit is celebrating decades of success and looking to expand.

"Save Our Children of Elyria" has become a community institution—providing educational assistance, empowerment and support each day to local kids.

The folks behind the organization say it's about creating an environment that encourages kids to be the best version of themselves and reach their fullest potential.

Within the First Congregational United Church of Christ, inside several upstairs classrooms, a life-altering experience is underway for dozens of kids like Myah Charley.

"They make you feel like you can do a lot and go and do more around the world," Myah said.

It is the current home of "Save Our Children of Elyria".

"I like to spend time with friends and teachers," Zayden Pilson, a third grader, said.

The after-school outreach program and community non-profit was established more than 40 years ago.

It has grown considerably over time and become a lifeline, safe space, and support system for kids in kindergarten through high school.

"Being able to impact lives at a young age and watch them grow and blossom as they continue throughout the program is an amazing feeling you can't get anywhere else," Chase Farris, Executive Director Save Our Children of Elyria, said.

Save Our Children of Elyria started down the road at Asbury United Methodist Church, the oldest African American Church in the City of Elyria.

They quickly outgrew the space, moved here, and have seen so much demand, they're eyeing the next big move to meet the needs of more children in the area.

"I think it says we're here for the community. We're a stable place. We're not going anywhere. We're continuing to evolve and add to our programming," Melissa Hamel, Save Our Children of Elyria, said.

Elyria native and former OSU Buckeye and NFL pro Chase Farris has made it his mission to give back to his community.

He's the executive director—acting as a role model and working hand-in-hand with the kids each day.

"Having a place where children know they can come every day, get a hot meal, every day get help with homework, every day have some type of enjoyable programming and then be around friends, you can't duplicate that," Farris said.

Kids can come here, read books, relax, and get rewarded with fun activities.

"I've been coming here for four years and the thing I like about it is we get to go on field trips," Pilson said.

Hamel says the more help they have, the better the learning experience and teacher-to-student ratio.

The skills and relationships developed here are invaluable.

"It's also reaching out and building those partnerships with parents and that's where we're starting to see more parent engagement," Hamel said.

"For some of these kids—it means the world to know they have an adult in their life that will go to bat for them no matter what," Farris said.

The program impact is unmatched with 1200 plus hours of homework help, more than two dozen arts, and STEM classes offered each month, and rising GPA rates.

To volunteer or support the mission of Save Our Children of Elyria sign up here.