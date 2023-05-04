After spending more than 6 months in shelter, dog ready for forever home

Three-year-old Shepherd Mix Hayes has spent seven months at the Berea Animal Rescue Fund and is ready for a forever home.

Hayes spent some time at the Prison Training Program where he was taught how to sit, down and give a paw.

He also learned how to potty train.

The shelter said he is very patient while waiting for dinner and loves playing with his toys.

Hayes seems to like to play with other dogs and would most likely be alright around other kids.

The shelter is located at 10015 East River Road in Columbia Station.

For more information on Hayes or any other dog at the shelter, click here.

