After ups, downs, delays and complications, Lorain Brewing Company celebrates Grand Opening at The Shipyards

LORAIN, Ohio — A plan to expand, both in offerings and in size, was the goal of Avon Brewing Company back in 2022. There was a hope to stay in Avon, but when that idea fell through, the goal did not. Now, Avon Brewing Company has become Lorain Brewing Company—and after a lot of trials and perseverance, the brewery is celebrating its new name at its new home in Lorain.

Co-owner and brewmaster Mathias Hauck had been wanting a larger space for some time. After pulling through the pandemic in 2020, expansion was top of mind.

"So coming out of 2020 we had some big plans to expand our footprint there in Avon. We opened up ZZ's Big Top and Medina Brewing Company and had the opportunity to move our smaller location there on the corner of SR 611 and Detroit Road in Avon to a much larger facility there in Avon," Hauck said. "Unfortunately that did not happen. Many reasons behind that but the opportunity for us to come to Lorain presented itself and we're very excited to be here in this city."

That opportunity led Hauck and his brewery to The Shipyards, an iconic building recently renovated with an event center, a restaurant, outdoor patios and a coffee shop. The building has been around for decades and, as Lorain councilwoman Victoria Kempton recalled, has been through some changes over the years.

"It was originally a factory back a long time ago and then it sat for years and years. And there was even a time where it was considered to go on the demo list and be demolished. Then it became Shipyards, somebody saw something in it and it became Shipyards and that was a restaurant and bar and space for catering. And it evolved into what it is now—Lorain Brewing Company," Kempton said. "It's seen a lot of incarnations. It's kind of had the ebb and flow of the people of Lorain. There was a time that people were ready to give up on us and now look, we’re cutting ribbon and we’re celebrating."

For Hauck and his team, this new location in Lorain presents them with everything they were hoping for.

"It is all we’ve ever wanted. When we had the opportunity to come down here two years ago it really just became who we wanted to be. We’ve always wanted to have a little outpost in Lorain. We believe in this city, we believe in its people and we want to be a part of that," Hauck said.

A new larger building was one challenge that was solved in the move to Lorain. The Shipyards' kitchen became the brewery itself. Two new kitchens were built inside, one for restaurant dining and another for catering. The coffee shop will open soon. The event space offers a new, spacious venue for various needs.

But it wasn't the smoothest road to open the doors of the brewery in Lorain.

"Our ultimate goal, given even a few months leeway, was to be open in May of this past year," Hauck said. "Timing contractors, materials, our contractor had an accident that put us behind about six or seven months...ultimately at the end of the day it did take extra time but we’re here and that’s what matters."

A move from Avon turned Avon Brewing Company into Lorain Brewing Company. A new name. A new logo. A new space. A new city.

Along the long road that led the brewery to its new home, employees stuck around and supported Hauck. That's because they all pride themselves on being one big family.

"I jokingly say that we’ve been moving pretty much the whole time I’ve been with ABC, Avon Brewing Company, which is three years at this point," said Nic Hawkins, a bartender at Lorain Brewing Company. "This has been something that we have worked for, have hoped for, [and] have talked about for such a long time at this point."

On Thursday, that work paid off in the form of a Grand Opening celebration. Hauck and his team opened the doors to the community for the first time with full hours, full service and a full menu of food and drinks. City officials were on site to celebrate the day and the new iteration of The Shipyards building.

At 3 p.m., the doors opened, and in just a few hour's time, the place was packed with diners and drinkers.

The opening celebrates what it took to get here and where they hope to go moving forward. And a bow on the whole journey placed the day after Christmas.

"It feels like the holiday that just keeps giving for us. It absolutely couldn't be a better way to end the Christmas season," Hawkins said.

"It is a Christmas gift to Lorain," Kempton added.

Welcome to Lorain Brewing Company, 500 Shipyard Way.

"We are Avon Brewing Company. That's where we put our roots down. We have other locations too. Medina, ZZ's and we opened up Madison Brewing Company," Hauck explained. "[And] Avon is no longer in existence but we are here in Lorain…whole logo has changed to Lorain. We’re here to stay."