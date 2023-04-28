Watch Now
Berea animal shelter searches for home for dog who has been there for nearly 1 year

Posted at 8:46 AM, Apr 28, 2023
The Berea Animal Rescue Fund is searching for a forever home for a dog that has been at the shelter for almost one year.

Chase is a 5-year-old shepherd/husky mix.

The shelter said Chase gets along with most other dogs, but, due to his prey drive, cannot share a home with cats or other small animals.

Chase is 90 percent house-trained and, according to the shelter, does better with an established routine.

Since he was living outdoors before coming to the shelter, he seems intent on getting outside.

The shelter is located at 10015 East River Road in Columbia Station.

For more information on Chase or any other dog at the shelter, click here.

