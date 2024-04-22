Watch Now
Car ends up in woods after crashing into pole in Lorain County

News 5's overnight newstracker went to Lorain County where a car went off the road, hit a pole and ended up in the woods.
Posted at 8:08 AM, Apr 22, 2024
News 5's overnight newstracker went to Lorain County early Monday morning, where a car went off the road, hit a pole and ended up in the woods.

The crash happened on Elyria Avenue in Sheffield Township.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

Our overnight newstracker said the Lorain County Coroner was at the scene.

