AVON, Ohio — A chase involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol early Thursday morning on I-90 in Avon ended with a crash.

Deputies said the chase started near the turnpike on I-90 eastbound in Elyria.

The driver crashed on I-90 near Route 611.

A News 5 photographer on the scene saw a truck on its side and said the vehicle was smoking.

Troopers said the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.