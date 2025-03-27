Manhunt underway in western Lorain County

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office is asking some residents to shelter in place as multiple state and local agencies search for a man who allegedly assaulted two Sheffield Village police officers over the weekend and evaded U.S. Marshals this morning.

Lorain County Sheriff Jack Hall held a press conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Watch it:

Manhunt in Lorain County

According to deputies, U.S. Marshals found 37-year-old James Douglas Meadows this morning near Russia and Oberlin Elyria Road when he took off in a car, rammed several cruisers, and led multiple agencies on a chase.

He eventually drove his car into a field near a wooded area off Russia Road just west of State Route 58, said Lorain County Sherriff Jack Hall.

Deputies are asking neighbors to stay inside as a precaution. Meadows has not been seen with a weapon, but law enforcement officers are acting as if he could be armed, said Hall.

Meadows was last seen wearing flip-flops, a tan or brown T-shirt, and a grey beanie hat. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall.

"He's got to be cold," said Hall during an 11 a.m. press briefing.

The search is being conducted by local police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and U.S. Marshals. The Highway Patrol is using helicopters and planes in the search, with aerial assets identifying heat signatures in the wooded area, which officers and K-9s are investigating on foot, Hall said. About three dozen officers are taking part in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

