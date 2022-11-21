Elyria investigates 2 separate fatal fires within hours of each other

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Elyria Fire Department is investigating two separate fatal fires that happened within hours of each other.

The first fire happened at 2:45 a.m. at an apartment in the 500 block of Georgetown Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke conditions coming from the "B" building and a working fire in a top-floor apartment.

A 53-year-old man was found in a bedroom, where he was pronounced dead.

A second person was transported to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center after jumping from a top-floor window. Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

According to the fire department, 12 apartments are uninhabitable and the Red Cross is helping residents with finding lodging.

Firefighters said $75,000 worth of damage to the building is being reported.

Less than 12 hours later, a second apartment fire happened in the 100 block of Brunswick Drive.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke conditions on the top floor of the complex.

Firefighters said they found a 70-year-old man inside a bedroom, who was transported to the University Hospitals Elyria campus, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no other injuries were reported.