SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio — An Elyria man is facing charges after authorities allegedly found him in possession of child pornography and in the company of a missing 14-year-old girl from California.

Jeremy L. Cruz, 39, has been charged with interstate transport of child pornography.

The girl was reported missing out of Santa Maria, California April 15. Investigators said they discovered the girl had been in communication with Cruz.

Cruz was located at a family member’s home in Sheffield Lake three days later. The missing girl was with him, authorities said.

Investigators stated that when they searched Cruz’s phone, they found pornographic material on it believed to be a child.

Cruz was transferred to federal custody Friday morning. He has a court appearance scheduled later Friday, authorities said.