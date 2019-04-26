Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsLorain County

Actions

Elyria man found with missing 14-year-old girl from California facing child pornography charge

Posted: 12:58 PM, Apr 26, 2019
Updated: 2019-04-26 16:58:55Z
items.[0].image.alt
Jeremy Cruz mugshot.jpg

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio — An Elyria man is facing charges after authorities allegedly found him in possession of child pornography and in the company of a missing 14-year-old girl from California.

Jeremy L. Cruz, 39, has been charged with interstate transport of child pornography.

The girl was reported missing out of Santa Maria, California April 15. Investigators said they discovered the girl had been in communication with Cruz.

Cruz was located at a family member’s home in Sheffield Lake three days later. The missing girl was with him, authorities said.

Investigators stated that when they searched Cruz’s phone, they found pornographic material on it believed to be a child.

Cruz was transferred to federal custody Friday morning. He has a court appearance scheduled later Friday, authorities said.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO SEE HOW YOU HELP MAKE CLEVELAND "A BETTER LAND"