Elyria parent arrested after allegedly spraying mace at principal, threatening 7-month-pregnant vice principal

Elyria Police are investigating after a parent allegedly sprayed an elementary school principal with mace.

According to the police report, the incident happened Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. at Hamilton Elementary School.

The report states that the principal told police that while he was greeting students in the hallways, he noticed the 27-year-old woman arguing and yelling obscenities at the school’s assistant principal and another school administrator.

According to the report, the assistant principal, who is 7 months pregnant, was attempting to keep the woman from entering the building.

The assistant principal told authorities that the woman was threatening her with the mace on her key chain, according to the police report.

When the woman saw the principal, she shouted, "That's the guy that I want," according to the police report.

The principal told police that he said the woman needed to leave the premises and he attempted to close the doors when she sprayed him in the face with the mace she had on her key rings. The woman then fled from the scene.

Officers viewed surveillance footage that confirmed both of their reports.

The woman has been charged with assault on a school official and criminal trespass.

