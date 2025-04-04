Watch Now
Elyria police ask residents to avoid area of South Logan Street due to 'uncooperative' individual

WEWS
Elyria police are asking residents to avoid the area of South Logan Street due to an "uncooperative" individual.

Police said the situation is unfolding at a home in the 800 block of South Logan Street. The person inside is wanted for a federal probation warrant related to a weapons violation.

Police said the individual is believed to be armed with a handgun or rifle.

Schools may be under lockdown as a precaution, but there is no immediate danger to students, say police.

News 5 has a crew on scene.

