Fentanyl pills being sold in Lorain appear to look like over-the-counter medicine, say police

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain police are warning the public after becoming aware that pills circulating in the city that look like over-the-counter medication are actually made of fentanyl and cocaine.

The pills they seized were pressed to look like Tylenol and Metoprolol, a non-controlled blood-pressure medication.

Police said they are advising the public to always be cautious when handling medicine, even if they believe that it's over-the-counter.

If anyone has any questions about whether or not the medication they have is actually what it appears to be, they can call police at 440-204-2100.