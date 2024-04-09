Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLorain County

Actions

First eaglet hatches at Avon Lake elementary school

1st Eaglet in the nest at Redwood in Avon Lake.jpg
Avon Lake City Schools
1st Eaglet in the nest at Redwood in Avon Lake.jpg
Posted at 12:23 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 12:23:26-04

A bald eaglet didn't want the eclipse to be the only thing talked about in Avon Lake on Tuesday, so it decided it was time to hatch.

According to the Avon Lake School District, the hatchling was spotted at 6:41 a.m. in the nest at Redwood Elementary School.

According to the Avon Lake Bald Eagles Nest Facebook page. Stars and Stripes laid three eggs this year.

The first egg was spotted on March 1.

Take a first look at the new bald eagle egg in Avon Lake

To watch the eagles anytime you want, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN! Click here to get all your eclipse questions answered!

EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN! Click here to get all your eclipse questions answered!