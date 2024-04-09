First eaglet hatches at Avon Lake elementary school

A bald eaglet didn't want the eclipse to be the only thing talked about in Avon Lake on Tuesday, so it decided it was time to hatch.

According to the Avon Lake School District, the hatchling was spotted at 6:41 a.m. in the nest at Redwood Elementary School.

According to the Avon Lake Bald Eagles Nest Facebook page. Stars and Stripes laid three eggs this year.

The first egg was spotted on March 1.

Take a first look at the new bald eagle egg in Avon Lake

To watch the eagles anytime you want, click here.