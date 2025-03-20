Friendship APL rescues 200 animals from Wellington farm

More than 200 animals were rescued from a farm on Tuesday.

Friendship Animal Protective League posted on Facebook that a concerned citizen reached out about the health of the animals on the farm in Wellington, and the organization stepped in to help.

They found multiple sheep that couldn't walk, and some were severely underweight.

Goats, turkeys, chickens and rabbits were all removed from the farm and given medical treatment.

Agents also found more than 30 dead animals on the farm.

