Judge dismisses case against Avon Lake's mayor

A lawsuit calling for Avon Lake's mayor to be removed from office will not move forward.

A Lorain County Probate Judge dismissed the case, writing that Avon Lake has its own process for removing a mayor and the lawsuit shouldn't have been filed at the county level.

Last week, News 5 told you that a small group of residents filed the lawsuit against Mayor Mark Spaetzel.

They argued that he violated city ordinances when he allowed the implosions at the former Avon Lake power plant.

The case was set to go to trial this month before the motion was dismissed was granted.