Local farm sees big boom from gourmet garlic trend

OBERLIN, Ohio — A local farm is gaining popularity with its twist on garlic.

Northeast Ohio's BJ Garlic Farm has been serving thousands of customers nationwide its gourmet garlic options.

"Here at BJ Garlic we sell 21 different varieties of garlic," owner Jacob Campbell said.

BJ Garlic is not your average farm if you've never seen gourmet garlic.

"It’s got a lot more flavor to it. You’re not going to find it often," Campbell said. "Average harvest is around 9 to 10,000 pounds. Last year's was the most garlic we’ve grown, coming in at around 13,000 pounds.

The farm has been around for 18 years and is the leading supplier of premium garlic bulbs and seeds online.

"We make all different things with garlic," Campbell said.

BJ Garlic will be at this weekend's Cleveland Garlic Festival if you want to check them out.

