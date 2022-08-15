Local teachers shop for free school supplies at Lorain County Sheriff's deputies 'Cram the Cruiser Shop' debut

LORAIN, Ohio — There’s a new one-stop shop on the block in Lorain helping teachers stock up on supplies for their classrooms this school year.

But there is a catch – everything is free and it’s run by Lorain County deputies.

“We hope that we’re helping bring a solution because we know these teachers spending this money out of their pocket,” said Captain Jack Hammond.

Hammond says the idea came about in 2014. As he explained, deputies “started cramming the cruiser at the Lorain County fair asking for community support [to] bring supplies. It was overwhelming.” Hammond says after the donations were collected, they would pick two schools to give supplies to. By year three, he says he was approached by a teacher saying, “this is great but by Thanksgiving we [have] nothing. We need this all year.”

So, in 2020 Hammond says the department transformed a space inside its warehouse to create the cram the cruiser store. Though the pandemic delayed its debut.

“We got open the first month and then it fell apart; Everything did.”

But now, the store is open after a two-year hiatus.

“We’re back again because we’re not gonna give up,” Hammond said. “Any teacher here in Lorain County who shows us an ID from the school system, come in and shop for free.”

The store is open every second Saturday of the month except for the month of December. It will open again for the remainder of the school year from January to May.

Between community support and monetary donations from deputies themselves, the men and women behind the badge in Lorain are striving to serve a greater purpose.

“If we get the right pencil or the right product to the kid and it inspires that kid to go do something grade and it’s only one then this whole thing has been worth everything that everybody’s done to do it,” Hammond said. “We are part of the community. We have to share their successes and we have to help them solve their issues.”

Hammond hopes to expand the shop inside the warehouse before actually taking it on the road.

“My dream would be to have like a book Mobile and actually drive up to the school at lunchtime and the teachers can come out get what they need,” he said.

For those who wish to help, donations can be dropped off to deputies at this year’s Lorain County Fair. Donations can also be dropped off at the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office. For any questions or to help with donation pick-ups, call Hammond at 440-329-3844.