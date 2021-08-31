Lorain Co. Sheriff's Office looking for pair responsible for rash of break-ins reported in Columbia Station

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Lorain County Sheriff's Office is investigating a rash of break-ins reported over the weekend in Columbia Station.

A detective with the department confirmed to News 5 that they took several reports of vehicles and residences being broken into. During two of the incidents, the homeowners were asleep inside.

Julie and Brandon Roberts said this happened at their home and their home security camera caught it all.

"It's just it's scary to just think that they're just digging through your stuff, and they literally look like they don't care," said Julie. "They had a brown bag and they seem to be putting stuff in it right outside of our door. They walked around to the other side of our house where they then went into his car and apparently did the same thing. They rummaged all the way through it."

The couple said the alarm to their house went off when the two suspects attempted to get inside.

"We saw one of our back windows was pushed all the way in. The glass wasn't broken, but the window itself had actually been pushed totally in. So it was just open to the air, so we immediately knew something was wrong," Brandon recalled.

The couple immediately called 911. Then they posted the video from their home security system on a community Facebook page to alert others.

Brandon and Julie said several others reported similar incidents at their home.

"This isn't the way that you want to meet your neighbors," Julie said. "It's just scary to know that people are willing to do this and have no regard for anyone else."

The sheriff's office said the pair of people seen on the home security videos are persons of interest. They're asking for the public's help in identifying them.

If you have any information that could help police, call 440-329-3880.