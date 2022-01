LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Lorain County Dog Kennel continues to be full and is asking for the public's help to find a furever family for a long-term resident.

Lacy has been at the shelter for 68 days.

The kennel said visitors have been few and far between and they are worried that she's getting burned out.

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The adoption fee is $80 and $24 for the license.

CLICK HERE for more information.