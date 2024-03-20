Lorain County poll worker fired after taking bag of provisional ballots to bar

A now-former Lorain County poll worker was fired after he took a sealed bag of blank provisional ballots into a bar on Tuesday, according to the county’s board of elections.

The worker took the bag of ballots with him to the MAHD House Bar and Grill across the street from the Lorain County Board of Elections, saying his car broke down and he was waiting for a ride, according to Lorain County BOE Director Paul Adams.

There were about 40 provisional ballots inside the bag, Adams said. An investigation determined the seal on the bag was not broken, and no provisional ballots were missing or altered.

The worker was let go, and the sheriff’s office is also investigating.