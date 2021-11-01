Lorain County public library team to deliver 'Thank You' cards to veterans signed, created by residents

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Lorain County Public Library is preparing for Veterans Day. The library plans to honor those who fought and serve our country with personalized thank you cards.

But they need the community’s help to pull it off.

“I would love for us to get an outpouring of support,” said North Ridgeville Branch Manager, Jennifer Winkler.

Winkler says their veteran outreach started last year during the pandemic with just 50 cards. Now, they’re expanding.

“We're going to work with our community partners to deliver those to the VFW. I would love to have enough to also deliver to like the senior center or to our local senior living facilities,” she said. “Our goal is to collect as many cards as possible…this activity for us is really about providing families with an opportunity to have a dialog so that they can talk to their children about the importance of our armed forces and the sacrifices that those heroes make for us every day.”

The cards will be delivered the week before Veterans Day.

Local veterans like Gene Kleinholz, who served in the 25th division during the Vietnam era, says showing gratitude to others is a great start to bringing change while honoring the past.

But he hopes the community will do more.

“I would appreciate more if they rolled up their sleeves and got it in their community and made it a better place,” he said.

You can stop by the North Ridgeville Branch to create a thank you card starting Monday, Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more hours and information, click here.