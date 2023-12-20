Lorain middle school principal surprised with tickets to Super Bowl during Browns Stay in the Game! event

LORAIN, Ohio — The Browns' Stay in the Game! initiative is all about supporting Northeast Ohio children and their education while encouraging good attendance. The focus is on inspiring kids and recognizing the efforts of educators who do the work every day.

On Tuesday, during a special Stay in the Game! event, a Lorain middle school principal was recognized in a big way.

The event, which took place at General Johnnie Wilson Middle School, was in partnership with Amazon. The day started with kids assembling in the gymnasium for a special program. Amazon kicked things off by presenting the school with a check for $25,000, recognizing the work of all the teachers and staff to make the school a place that values education and learning.

Then, the fun began.

Kids were surprised with a visit from Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and wide receiver James Proche II. The two Browns players participated in games led by several kids who were representing their sixth, seventh and eighth-grade classes.

From scooping cotton balls with a spoon using only their mouths to unwrapping Christmas presents wearing oven mitts and covering Walker and Proche in wrapping paper and a bow, the kids played games until one took home the big prize—a new Apple Watch. All of the kids who participated got Beats by Dre headphones, and the entire school went home with gifts courtesy of Amazon.

While the day was about having fun, there were also some emotional moments.

One young boy who was participating in the games broke down in tears talking to Proche, telling him he was his favorite player and he was so excited to meet him. Proche hugged the boy and shared a very special moment with him, making the boy's day.

"It's awesome, just because we get so caught up in this game and we forget the impact that it's much bigger than ball. It goes far beyond like the field and I'm just thankful to be able to have the impact on somebody who I had no idea—So, just to share that moment with him, I thank God for it for sure," Proche said.

Things were even more emotional when the day of surprises ended with the biggest of them all—Nikole Barfield-Davis, the beloved GJW Middle School principal, being asked to come to the front of the presentation.

Walker approached her, holding a large wrapped item as Barfield-Davis was told they had a gift for her to acknowledge her dedication to her school and her students.

Barfield-Davis joked and said, "A retirement check!" as she opened, but the surprise wasn't a check. The middle school principal was surprised with two tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas this February.

As she realized the gift, Barfield-Davis leaped in the air and started dancing with joy before the tears overcame her.

"I felt good. I mean, it's been a very difficult week. A lot of my babies are going home for break and they don't have things or they're going to miss us," Barfield-Davis said.

Her students and staff quickly gathered around to embrace her in a group hug, sharing in the special moment.

"Just to see them come together in a positive light and to win something. I'm going to play the lottery today. I'm super duper excited!" the principal said. "It's been a really tough two years and I'm just thankful that we came together. I'm thankful for my staff, my family members, the Browns, and Amazon for thinking of my students, the superintendent for always supporting me. I'm just really thankful today."

And no one was immune from the emotions that the day of surprises for the Lorain Middle School had to give.

"Anytime you're able to celebrate someone we would call a mentor or an adult that's in a position of helping the youth, anytime you know that somebody's doing good work with the youth, it's always good to honor them and to see her reaction to it was awesome," Walker said. "She started crying, I almost dropped a tear but I tried to hang in there. Yeah, it was pretty dope though to see that."