Lorain natives beautify community basketball court with help of West LA artist

LORAIN, Ohio — It's an all-out effort to beautify basketball courts and breathe new life into community parks across the Lorain area.

A group of young entrepreneurs have teamed up for the project.

They say they're just getting started, and it's all about inspiring and encouraging the next generation of artists and creators.

For West LA-based artist Zer, each day he embraces the motto "Life is a great big canvas."

"It's all a blessing at the end of the day. Like, to be able to be here and spread love through your art is just great," Zer said.

At Oakwood Park in South Lorain, it's taken on that of a literal meaning.

"Basketball courts are the biggest canvases I can find," Zer said.

His next masterpiece is a park centerpiece.

It has a unique blue twist.

Lorain native Reinaldo Contreras perfected the design and got the green light—or "blue light" in this case from city officials to make it happen.

"We're putting Like an L in the middle of the court. It's like the Lorain L. You can see it on our seal of Lorain," Contreras said.

Contreras who owns Relic Clothing 3 partnered with the founder of non-profit the Grind League and Lorain native Darius Winborn to do something special for the kids and the community.

With a little teamwork and a whole lot of blue paint- they transformed the basketball court and took it to the next level.

"We just wanted to represent Lorain, ya know? Just basically return the pride back into this park," Contreras said.

"I dug deep to find some very talented entrepreneurs who are also artists who have a history and a belonging," Winborn said.

It's been a labor of love for months.

They worked together, laying down precise measurements.

They outlined the site with chalk, poured gallons of paint, and mixed it with sand so players wouldn't slip and fall.

"I wanted to bring people together in more positive engagements but also I wanted to welcome their families. Get motive!" Winborn said.

With each stroke of a roller and push of a brush, it's clear how important something so simple can be for community development.

Winborn says mentor-ship means everything and this court is a critical jumping point for future generations.

It's a safe place to think, play, and get away from the day-to-day chaos.

"We wanted it to promote community, but also what could be the flow of where this city is going which is a flow of upliftment," Winborn said.

"I just hope it can just bring a sense of light to those kids and inspire those kids to want to do art," Zer said.

The goal moving forward is to work on additional basketball courts across Northeast Ohio and beautify those as well.

In the meantime, a ribbon cutting ceremony and recognition of the updated court is set for the fourth annual Community Togetherness Fest "#CommToFest" on Saturday, September 2 at 12 p.m. at Oakwood Park.

