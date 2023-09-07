Lorain Police finds officer was 'objectively reasonable' in fatal shooting of dog

LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain Police Department announced the results of an internal investigation Thursday stemming from an officer killing a dog earlier this summer.

Dixie, a 3-year-old yellow lab, was killed by Lorain Police Officer Elliott Palmer on July 2.

In the incident report, the officer said it appeared someone had been bitten by a dog when he arrived at the scene and that Dixie charged at him.

"The level of force, as well as the number of shots fired/duration of shots fired were consistent with research findings related to officers acting under stress," stated an informational slide presented during a news conference Thursday. "Officer Palmer's actions related to these considerations are therefore reasonable and within LPD policy/procedure."

However, Lorain Police officials said Thursday that Palmer did fail to activate his body-worn camera (BWC) upon exiting his vehicle, "thereby eliminating the ability for investigators to access important audio recordings during the incident." Officials said he was found to be outside department policy regarding the use of BWCs.

In the days after the shooting, Dixie’s owners challenged Palmer's response, saying none of their dogs had ever shown aggression.

Lorain family outraged after dog shot, killed by police officer

According to the police department, the family had "a history of irresponsible home ownership."

Moving forward, the department said officers will undergo additional training by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission related to recognizing behaviors of companion animals. The department has also revised its policy in dealing with at-large animals.

"Officers will no longer attempt to capture or transport animals simply for being at-large," officials said Thursday. "Officers will be dispatched to identify the owner of the animal, and if identified, issue a citation; however, no attempt will be made to capture the at-large animal unless there is a present danger to citizens."