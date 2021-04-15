Lorain police offer $5,000 reward for info on double-homicide related to theft by ATM money driver

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain police are now offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding the double-homicide on Feb. 13 related to the theft of over $200,000 by an ATM money driver who was a Cleveland police officer.

Officers responded to a home on F Street after receiving a call from a woman who said two people have been found shot, according to Lorain police. Upon their arrival, officers found 28-year-old Abril Mills and 29-year-old Jerhonda Edwards dead from multiple gunshot injuries.

Over the course of the investigation, Lorain police learned that the homicides were related to a theft reported by ATM money driver Tyra Parker on Feb. 3. Parker had reported that over $200,000 had been stolen from her delivery vehicle.

However, investigators said her story quickly fell apart.

"There was no forced entry into the lockbox," said Lorain Police Detective Kurt Graupmann, "she claims the vehicle was locked, there was no forced entry into the van. She was not approached. She was not robbed. The money seemed to have vanished."

Parker was arrested on Feb. 18 on charges of felony theft, falsifying a police report and obstructing justice. No one else has been arrested in connection with the theft.

The president of Cleveland's police union said Parker resigned last year after she was placed on restricted duty by the department. The city has not released records detailing the allegations that led to Parker being placed on restricted duty.

Lorain police said they quickly linked the theft to the murders ten days later of Mills and her childhood friend Edwards.

Police said the two women were shot and killed inside Mills' F Street home in what police believe was a home invasion.

"It was within a matter of hours that evidence came forward and we were able to link the two crimes," said Graupmann.

Police won't say what that evidence is but said the two women were not suspects in the theft.

Over two months later, no one has been arrested or charged in connection with their deaths.

Graupmann believes several people were involved in the two crimes and are asking anyone with information to call police.

The $5,000 reward now being offered by Lorain police is for information that assists in the theft and/or homicide investigations and leads to further arrests, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Graupmann at 440-204-2105 or Lorain Police at 440-204-2100.

