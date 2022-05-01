Watch
Lorain police search for man accused of fatal shooting

Lorain police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Posted at 10:00 AM, May 01, 2022
LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain police are investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened Saturday at 10 p.m. in the alley behind the 1200 block of Oberlin Avenue.

When police arrived, they found Gerardo Massari, 37, with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Lorain Mercy Hospital where he died.

Police said they are searching for Joshua Martinez, 24.

A murder warrant has been issued for Martinez.

Police said Martinez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Det. Mike Shamblin at 440-204-2105.

