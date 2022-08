LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain Public Library has opened a new Freedge, which is short for free fridge, for residents in need of food.

The Freedge is located at the South Lorain Branch on Homewood Avenue and is open 24/7.

Residents will be able to get fresh fruits, vegetables and nonperishables for free.

The initiative is a collaboration with the library, Lorain County Public Health and Lorain El Centro.