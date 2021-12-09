Lorain schools investigating after staff member allegedly fed student food from trash can

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain City Schools are investigating after a staff member allegedly fed student food from a trash can at an elementary school in the district.

The district said that any staff member who was potentially involved in the incident was placed on paid administrative leave.

The district did not say which school the incident allegedly happened in.

The following statement was released from the district:

"Lorain City Schools is investigating allegations that staff forced a student to eat food that was retrieved from a cafeteria garbage can at one of our elementary schools. District authorities responded in accordance with board policy and past practice by placing any staff member who could potentially be involved in incidents of this serious nature on immediate paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

While we are unable to comment on an ongoing investigation, we expect to have it completed soon. We will be able to comment at that time."