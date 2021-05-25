Man dies after car overturns, catches fire in Carlisle Township

CARLISLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Carlisle Township Tuesday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened at 9:45 a.m. on Indian Hollow Road, north of Parsons Road.

According to troopers, Gregory Mazzei, 58, was driving his 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 north on Indian Hollow Road when he suddenly drove onto the left side of the road, striking a landscaping stone and tree before overturning.

A Lorain County Metro Parks employee working in the area noticed the car had caught fire and grabbed an extinguisher to help, according to troopers.

An off-duty Olmsted Township firefighter sprung into action to help keep the flames from spreading until the fire department was able to arrive.

The Carlisle Fire Department had to use mechanical means to get Mazzei out of the vehicle, where he was pronounced dead.

