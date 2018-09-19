Man on bicycle dies after colliding with car in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio - A 51-year-old man died last week in a crash with a car while riding a bicycle on West 21st Street in Lorain on Sept. 12.

Christopher Clifford, of Lorain, died at the scene, according to a news release from the Lorain Police Department. Clifford was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Authorities said Clifford was riding westbound in the eastbound lane when he was struck by a 2005 Buick LaCrosse. The occupants of the Buick were not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but authorities said they suspect Clifford was under the influence of drugs when the crash happened.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call officer Robert Hargreaves at 440-204-2115.