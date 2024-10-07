Man who allegedly broke into several Lorain cars shot by police

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain Police Chief Jim McCann said an officer shot a man early Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a home along West 17th Street and Ashland Avenue just after midnight for a man allegedly breaking into a car.

The caller told 911 she thought the man had a gun but wasn't sure.

When officers arrived, they found the man in the driveway with a gun.

Police said the man took off running between several houses and chased him on foot.

An officer then fired several shots at the man.

The man was transported to a hospital in Lorain and was in stable condition.

Police said the man will face multiple charges including aggravated robbery.

The officer was not injured and will be placed on paid administrative leave.

Elyria police will now take over the investigation.